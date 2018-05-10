Little moments that made people realise they’re not as clever as they thought

Independent.ie

Everyone’s had one of those moments that made them realise they definitely weren’t a genius.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/little-moments-that-made-people-realise-theyre-not-as-clever-as-they-thought-36893728.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36893711.ece/89dcc/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_1b9e9799-8ee4-453c-8d84-1180ee987137_1