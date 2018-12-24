News And Finally

Monday 24 December 2018

Literally just 12 adorable animals playing in the snow this winter

Is there anything better in the cold weather than watching cute animals experience snow?

(hobo_018/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If there’s one thing about winter that makes the cold weather worthwhile, it’s the pictures and videos that surface of animals playing in the snow.

From pandas rolling in snow at the zoo, to dogs experiencing the white stuff for the very first time, it’s almost impossible not to cheer up when you see the delight and confusion on their faces.

Here are 12 animals playing in the snow from this winter that will warm your cold, Christmassy heart.

1. Red panda cubs at Cincinnati Zoo experienced their first snow in November.

Our red panda cubs had SNOW much fun today experiencing their first snowfall. Red pandas have a soft, dense woolly...

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

2. Someone was unimpressed by the snow at Minnesota Zoo…

3. This dog had the time of its life in the Illinois snow!

4. Have you ever seen anything cuter than this Smithsonian National Zoo panda?

🐼 #BeiBei knows how to ❄️ snow day #PandaStory

Posted by Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Thursday, November 15, 2018
5. A cheetah and a Labrador had some bonding time in the snow.

Donni and Moose having some fun in the snow.

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

6. This dog had an amazing time when snow hit Germany this winter.

7. Toronto Zoo river otters are the cutest in the snow.

8. This pup loved playing in the cold Prague weather.

9. North Carolina snow was the best playground for this puppy.

10. This little puppy enjoyed the New Jersey snow.

11. Animals both played in and hid from the snow at Maryland Zoo.

12. Lastly, this red panda eating bamboo with snow on its nose is guaranteed to cheer you up.

