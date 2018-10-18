News And Finally

Thursday 18 October 2018

Listen to the Kendrick Lamar and A-Ha mashup taking the internet by storm

Warning: Take On Me meets Backseat Freestyle is incredibly catchy – oh and it’s filled with strong language.

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Collaborations are a mainstay of modern pop music and a mashup doing the rounds on social media brings together old and modern in perfect, if a little unsettling, harmony.

Discovered by Twitter user Noah Charlick, it turns out Kendrick Lamar’s Backseat Freestyle, released in 2012, and A-Ha’s 1984 hit Take On Me can be melded into one congruous song.

Be warned, the following contains very strong language.

Remarkable.

Despite Noah’s uncertainty as to whether he has stumbled upon a “great discovery” or a “terrible mistake”, many are rather fond of the meeting of the two genres.

In fact some even reckoned this marks the triumphant end to music as we know it.

See you later, music.

