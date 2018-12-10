Listen: Radio caller falls asleep during Brexit phone-in

Many Brits will admit they’ve grown tired of hearing about Brexit, but few will take that as literally as a radio caller who fell asleep while waiting to speak on the subject.

During a BBC Radio 5 Live debate on Britain’s departure, Joey from Bournemouth was heard snoring loudly down the line, having waited 35 minutes to have his say.

Host Stephen Nolan told fellow presenter Dotun Adebayo: “We’ve put the man to sleep!”

He then followed up by asking “what do you think of Brexit?”, to which Joey’s only response was further snoring.

“This has been the best Nolan 5 Live show in years,” Nolan added.

The BBC said it had since spoken to Joey, assuring: “He is fine and saw the funny side.”

Press Association