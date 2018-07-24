News And Finally

Tuesday 24 July 2018

Lioness at Oklahoma zoo tries to play with child’s Simba toy through glass wall

Mary Jo Robertson took a video at Oklahoma City Zoo showing a lioness becoming fascinated with her niece’s toy.

Oklahoma City Zoo posted the video to its Facebook page (MaggyMeyer/Getty Images)
Oklahoma City Zoo posted the video to its Facebook page (MaggyMeyer/Getty Images)

By Edd Dracott and Emily Chudy, Press Association

A brave little girl was caught on camera trying to share her toy with a lioness, separated by a wall of glass.

Mary Jo Robertson took a video of five-year-old niece Mila holding out her stuffed Simba toy from Disney’s The Lion King, while a real lioness paws at the plushie.

Posting the clip to Facebook, Robertson said: “The highlight of Mila’s day.”

Oklahoma City Zoo posted the video to its Facebook page, where it now has over 820,000 views.

The zoo said: “This lioness… looks as if she’s itching to play with a young zoogoer’s Simba stuffed animal.”

The zoo’s two resident lionesses live in an enclosure with male lion Hubert.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News