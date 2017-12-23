Lionel Messi broke five records during Barca’s 3-0 Clasico win, but which is the most impressive?

Independent.ie

After Barcelona had beaten Real Madrid 3-0 at the Bernabeu to go nine points clear at the top of La Liga, it became apparent that something else rather incredible had happened.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/lionel-messi-broke-five-records-during-barcas-30-clasico-win-but-which-is-the-most-impressive-36434284.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36434278.ece/268dc/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_e47ab537-5da7-4af1-95a0-08e5afcd0e35_1