Lighting trail transforms Outlander stately home

A stately home which dates back to the 17th century and has featured in the hit TV series Outlander is the setting for Scotland’s newest lighting trail.

Creative lighting, sounds and special effects have transformed the ancient woodland in the grounds of Hopetoun House near South Queensferry into the Wondrous Woods trail.

The ancient woodland is lit up on the trail (Jane Barlow/PA)

The ancient woodland is lit up on the trail (Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

The house itself – which appeared as the home of the Duke of Sandringham in series one of Outlander – is also illuminated.

Geoff Crown, director of the 21CC Group which designed and produced the 1.2-mile trail, said the “fantastic amount of ground space” has allowed the team to “safely deliver this creative lighting journey, ensuring that we are adhering to the strictest of safety guidelines”.

Images are projected on to Hopetoun House (Jane Barlow/PA)

Images are projected on to Hopetoun House (Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

The Earl of Hopetoun said: “We are delighted to be the venue for the inaugural Wondrous Woods. It is thrilling for me to see the grounds come to life after dark with all the creative lighting and effects that are planned.

“This is the first time we have hosted such an ambitious event at night and it’s hugely exciting, following such a difficult year for us all, to develop something so different for Hopetoun.”

The trail opened on Wednesday and runs until November 15.

PA Media