A promotion from Domino’s in Russia – which offered a lifetime of free pizza to any who got a tattoo of the brand’s logo – has been halted after too many people took part.

Lifetime of free pizza offer dropped after too many people got Domino’s tattoos

The promotion, which asked people to get tattoos of the logo in a “prominent place” in exchange for 100 years’ pizza, was due to last two months – but the Moscow Times reports the company pulled the plug after just five days.

Russian social media was awash with images of people with tattoos of the Domino’s symbol on their arms, hands and legs after the offer began on August 31.

Those who managed to get tattoos before the offer was suddenly closed are still to receive the pizza promised though, one of whom is 25-year-old Moscow tattoo artist Daria.

“Now for the rest of my life I’ll have a free pizza,” Daria, Instagram name kinky_chick, told the Press Association.

Fox News reports that Domino’s posted a message about the cancellation of the promotion to the company’s page on Vkontake – a Russian social media service.

“An urgent message to all those sitting at the tattoo artist’s right now: We’ll include you in the list of participants, but we’re waiting for photos up to midday today,” they wrote on the day of the cancellation.

“To those with appointments scheduled for later, we recommend cancelling them.”

Daria got her tattoo with a friend and said she likes the way it came out.

“I think it is cute,” she said. “I did this tattoo because I love pizza and I love tattoos.

“I understand that for many people it seems very strange to make a tattoo for free pizza, but for me it seems funny!”

“I think Domino’s made this action to attract attention and they did it well,” added Daria.

Press Association