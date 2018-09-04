News And Finally

Tuesday 4 September 2018

Library tees up brilliant Dad joke explaining what they now know about Fortnite

And crucially who told them.

(Ryan Phillips/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Gaming sensation Fortnite has helped a library pull in the LOLs on Twitter after it used the platform to explain what it knew about the game – and crucially who told them.

The five-tweet thread started out with Orkney Library explaining that it kept hearing Fortnite being mentioned with people asking if it stocked books on the subject.

For anyone not in the know, Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale survival game, where the aim is to defeat opponents and be the last player standing.

Footballers Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane are known to play the game with some incorporating the games’ moves into goal celebrations.

Back to the library, a guy came into to borrow some Lee Child books and his son was wearing a Fortnite T-shirt.

Lee Child’s main protagonist is called Jack Reacher, and while the dad busied himself looking at the books, this kid apparently schooled the library staff in all things Fortnite, and helped tee up this extraordinary punch line.

Ba-dum tish.

Orkney Library was praised for the build up to the punchline.

With many considering a trip to the island by way of thanks.

Or to put it another way…

