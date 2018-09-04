Gaming sensation Fortnite has helped a library pull in the LOLs on Twitter after it used the platform to explain what it knew about the game – and crucially who told them.

Library tees up brilliant Dad joke explaining what they now know about Fortnite

The five-tweet thread started out with Orkney Library explaining that it kept hearing Fortnite being mentioned with people asking if it stocked books on the subject.

So over the last few months kids keep coming into the library asking if we have any books about this thing FORTNITE. We don't and I'd never heard of it so I tried asking what it was. — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018

For anyone not in the know, Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale survival game, where the aim is to defeat opponents and be the last player standing.

Footballers Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane are known to play the game with some incorporating the games’ moves into goal celebrations.

Back to the library, a guy came into to borrow some Lee Child books and his son was wearing a Fortnite T-shirt.

While his Dad looked through our Lee Child books (he was a huge fan so he was re-reading the series) I asked the boy to explain Fortnite to me.



And he did. He told me all about it. He taught me what nobody else had been able to teach me. And now I know two things. — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018

Lee Child’s main protagonist is called Jack Reacher, and while the dad busied himself looking at the books, this kid apparently schooled the library staff in all things Fortnite, and helped tee up this extraordinary punch line.

The only boy who could ever teach me, was the son of a Reacher fan. pic.twitter.com/mrLVneGONZ — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018

Ba-dum tish.

Orkney Library was praised for the build up to the punchline.

Yes, he was, he was ...



Superb build-up to a glorious punchline. — KEN MCKINLAY (@iusedtobealibra) September 3, 2018

I didn’t even see that coming!! Awesome, take a bow. Take all the bows. — David Wardrope (@hammett96) September 3, 2018

The commitment /dedication to pulling this pun off is admirable pic.twitter.com/Nvx4ODisNC — The Geek Intersect (@reel_geek) September 3, 2018

With many considering a trip to the island by way of thanks.

I am going to start a GoFundMe to raise the money for trip to the UK just to shake the hand of the person responsible for this. — Drave the Moonrascal (@DoctorAvenue) September 3, 2018

Seriously might come and visit Orkney just based on this twitter account. Only 682 miles! pic.twitter.com/zcGfsqfMU4 — Lydia (@piano_tinkler) September 3, 2018

Or to put it another way…

Annnd that’s the story of how I ended up following the Orkney Library. — Droppin' Mitts 🏒 (@Stix_N_Pux) September 3, 2018

