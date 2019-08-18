Leicester’s James Maddison hits back at Jeremy Clarkson after Twitter hair jibe

Leicester’s James Maddison has hit back at Jeremy Clarkson after the TV star said he spent too much time at the barber.

The former Norwich midfielder was named man of the match as the Foxes held Chelsea to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

But he was left to rue missing an excellent chance to earn his side all three points in the second half.

James Maddison. Too long at the barber’s. Not enough time practicing football. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 18, 2019

And it appeared to be that chance that former Top Gear host and Chelsea fan Clarkson was focusing on when he tweeted: “James Maddison. Too long at the barber’s. Not enough time practicing football.”

Maddison, 23, did not take the barb lying down as he retaliated on Sunday evening with a dig of his own.

Stick to cars mate. Can count on 1 hand how many trims you’ve got left #thin https://t.co/z1mDh177q8 — James Maddison (@Madders10) August 18, 2019

He tweeted: “Stick to cars mate. Can count on 1 hand how many trims you’ve got left #thin.”

Leicester claimed a point in the game thanks to Wilfred Ndidi’s second-half equaliser which cancelled out Mason Mount’s early opener, denying Frank Lampard a first Premier League win as Chelsea manager.

