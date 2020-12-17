Legoland reviews ride policies after disabled boy ‘humiliated’ when told to walk

Legoland has agreed to review their evacuation policies for three rides, following a campaign by the mother of a disabled child who was made to prove he could walk at the theme park.

Joanna Brett has been pushing for a change to the park’s policies after her son, Sebby was asked to prove he could walk three steps before being allowed on the Ninjago ride.

Mrs Brett said the family were left “humiliated” by the incident last October.

Following discussions with the Gloucestershire family, which involved disability rights lawyer Chris Fry and a discussion in Parliament, Legoland Windsor has said they will now review their evacuation policy for the Ninjago ride and two others, with immediate effect.

A further seven rides will be looked at, with changes implemented from March 2021, removing the requirement for disabled guests to walk 10 metres or up steps.

Mrs Brett told the PA news agency the family were thrilled by the news.

She said: “Sebby can’t wait to return to Legoland and know he can just have fun, that he won’t be made to walk. He asked if we can go tomorrow and was disappointed when I said he needs to wait a few months!

“His sister Lottie is really excited he can come on the same rides as her.

“This has been done with no changes or disadvantage to able-bodied people.”

Sebby, now aged seven, has a condition similar to cerebral palsy, which means he cannot walk even short distances without help.

The family has been invited back to Legoland next year, to see the changes made. The theme park has also made a donation to Small Steps, a charity which supported Sebby with his strength training until he began school.

A Legoland spokesperson said: “We are already in the process of reviewing our staff training and how we communicate ride restrictions and accessibility to guests before they arrive and on the day itself.”

“We have invited the Brett family to be a part of this review and I look forward to their valuable input. We are proud of the changes we have already made but we know that we can always do more and we are committed to doing more.”

MPs voiced support for more inclusive theme parks after a petition was signed by more than 27,000 people.

