Legoland invites NHS workers to preview its latest attraction

NHS key workers were let loose on Legoland Windsor’s latest attraction on Friday as a “small thank you for their selfless efforts” over the past year.

Lego Mythica: World Of Mythical Creatures opened to the public on Saturday, but key workers from the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust – along with their families – enjoyed a special preview.

As part of the experience, the VIP group enjoyed a flying theatre ride, the Hydra’s Challenge water ride and the Fire And Ice Freefall drop tower.

The brand-new land at the resort features 13 mythical creatures made up of more than 1.7 million bricks.

“Our local NHS key workers continue to do an amazing job and we wanted to say a small thank you for their selfless efforts during what has been an incredibly difficult and challenging year for us all,” said Helen Bull, divisional director at Legoland Windsor Resort.

“We were delighted to work with the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust to invite families to experience the incredible world of Lego Mythica and the UK’s first flying theatre ride before it opens to guests.”

More thank-you tickets have been given to the trust for families to enjoy throughout the year.