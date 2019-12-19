Lego re-creates top moments of 2019

Lego has re-created the best moments of the year, as chosen by British children, with plastic bricks.

The birth of royal baby Archie to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex topped the list in a poll of youngsters aged five to 12, while sporting achievements including England reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup also featured.

The scenes were then created with Lego bricks.

(LEGO)

The top 10 most memorable moments for the children also included England’s run in the Rugby World Cup, the 50th anniversary of humans landing on the Moon, and Little Mix picking up an award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

(LEGO)

In time for Christmas, the Lego Group also built festive decorations at London’s Savoy Hotel.

Made out of more than 370,000 bricks, they featured creations such as a dragon-shaped Christmas tree and a princess rocket tower.

They will be on show until January 2020.

PA Media