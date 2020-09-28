Lego braille toolkit to help visually impaired children in UK schools

Visually impaired children in the UK will soon benefit from Lego Braille Bricks courtesy of Lego and the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

The new Lego set includes around 300 pieces with the numbers and letters from the braille alphabet reflected by the studs on top of the bricks.

To make it an inclusive set which will allow visually impaired children to play with their sighted classmates, the bricks also feature written letters, numbers and symbols.

“We are thrilled to launch the first wave of the Lego Braille Bricks programme and get the toolkits into the hands of children,” said senior play and health specialist at the Lego Foundation, Stine Storm.

“With Lego Braille Bricks, students and educators can tailor their activities in countless different ways to meet their needs and learning goals in a fun and inclusive manner.

“The possibilities for learning through play are endless, and we look forward to seeing how Lego Braille Bricks can inspire children of all ages along their journey to learn braille.”

The RNIB will begin sending the toolkits – which it helped Lego develop – to schools in September. Heads of service from local sensory services will be able to order the toolkits and can nominate educators working with visually impaired children to do so also.

PA Media