Leeds troll Brentford after grass complaints

On Saturday, after losing 1-0 at Leeds, Brentford boss Dean Smith took issue with the length of the grass at Elland Road.

Dean Smith complaining about the length of the grass (too long) and saying Cooper's goal was offside, while admitting that Brentford were poor in the second half. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) February 24, 2018

“We can take the positives from a six-point week. We’ve lost a game from a linesman’s decision,” Smith said, referring to Liam Cooper’s goal which he felt was offside.

“We didn’t do enough to win the game. They left the grass longer to make it a slow game. ”