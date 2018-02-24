News And Finally

Saturday 24 February 2018

Leeds troll Brentford after grass complaints

Leeds got the better of Brentford.

Leeds United v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Elland Road
Leeds United v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Elland Road

By Press Association Sport Staff

Managers are known to attribute blame to all manner of things after a defeat from the referee, to bad luck to the colour of a shirt.

On Saturday, after losing 1-0 at Leeds, Brentford boss Dean Smith took issue with the length of the grass at Elland Road.

“We can take the positives from a six-point week. We’ve lost a game from a linesman’s decision,” Smith said, referring to Liam Cooper’s goal which he felt was offside.

“We didn’t do enough to win the game. They left the grass longer to make it a slow game. ”

So, there was only one way for Leeds to react…

United’s social media team quickly uploaded a picture of three members of the ground staff cutting the grass, tagging Brentford in on their tweet.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News