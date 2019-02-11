Leeds fan will stand by hilarious tattoo promise after dramatic equaliser

A Leeds United fan who was convinced his team would fail to score against Middlesbrough is set to get a unique tattoo after his side’s late equaliser.

Dan Berry, 19, was listening to the Championship game from his home when he decided to tweet his frustrations around 70 minutes in.

“If Leeds score in this game I’ll get Tyler Robert’s (sic) eating a magnum tattooed on my arse. Isn’t f****** happening,” Dan wrote.

(@DanielB466/Twitter)

“The game was about 70 minutes in and Leeds were having loads of chances but wasting them all,” Dan told the Press Association.

“I just thought ‘we aren’t scoring here’, so decided to tweet what I did because of the video Roberts had posted last year when he joined of him eating a Magnum.”

For a long time it looked as though Berry’s frustration was well-founded as Leeds failed to level the scores.

But in the 11th minute of injury time, Kalvin Phillips headed in the equaliser that briefly took Leeds top of the Championship before Norwich retook top spot with a win against local rivals Ipswich the next day.

And if Berry thought he would get away with his tweet amid the celebrations, centre-forward Roberts had other ideas, replying: “Never doubt us” accompanied by the aforementioned Magnum video.

(@official_tyro/Twitter)

Has to be done now. I'll never doubt us again Tyler 💙💛 https://t.co/IostZ5TlL4 — Dan Berry (@DanielB466) February 9, 2019

“I expected a lot of fans to come across the tweet and retweet it but I wasn’t expecting Roberts and the club to come across it,” said Dan.

“Like me, my mates are a bit surprised by what is going on so (I’ve) had a lot of messages.”

Indeed, it wasn’t just Roberts who acknowledged the tweet. The Leeds Twitter account has been in touch too, telling Dan: “Looking forward to seeing that tattoo @DanielB466!”

Looking forward to seeing that tattoo @DanielB466! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aA0mwVRbwd — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 11, 2019

And it seems they won’t be disappointed, with Dan saying he has “no regrets at all,” about his promise, adding that he would “be getting it done as soon as possible.”

Press Association