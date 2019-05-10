One Leeds United fan is so confident his side will win the Championship playoffs that he’s had it tattooed on himself.

One Leeds United fan is so confident his side will win the Championship playoffs that he’s had it tattooed on himself.

Leeds fan gets ‘2019 playoff winners’ tattooed on himself ahead of Derby clash

Jamie Richardson, from Allerton Bywater, West Yorkshire had the inking done on his shoulder ahead of Leeds’ Championship semi-final against Derby County.

It reads: “Leeds United 2019 Championship Playoff winners.”

“We’ll absolutely rip them to bits,” he said, predicting a 3-0 victory over Frank Lampard’s Rams.

“Sometimes it’s just written in the stars.”

The tattoo also reads “in Bielsa we trust”, and Richardson has full faith in the Argentine to steer the Lilywhites back to the Premier League.

“Bielsa has come in, changed everything about the club from top to bottom,” he said.

While he doesn’t have a ticket, Richardson plans to travel down to Derby to watch the first leg with fellow Leeds fans on Saturday.

The “England 2018 World Cup Winners” tattoo that Richardson had before the Three Lions were knocked out (Jamie Richardson/PA)

His predictions haven’t always come off, however – last summer he got another tattoo reading “England 2018 World Cup winners”.

After the Three Lions were knocked out by Croatia, he said: “I have absolutely no regrets at all.”

“It’s better to have believed and to have lost than not to have believed at all.”

Press Association