A mistake from a team-mate during the NBA finals prompted LeBron James to react in such a way that meme-makers all over the world had a field day.

A mistake from a team-mate during the NBA finals prompted LeBron James to react in such a way that meme-makers all over the world had a field day.

LeBron James was very disappointed and it’s the hottest meme on Twitter

The moment in question came towards the end of regulation play of game one between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. With the scores level, JR Smith had the chance to score the winning points for the Cavs after a missed free throw.

However, instead of taking a shot or passing to LeBron, Smith, perhaps thinking his team were in front, dribbled the ball up the court instead. The play that decided Game 1. pic.twitter.com/e1UeOv57Rn — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2018 The Golden State Warriors went on to win the game and take a series lead.

#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/A1UPKNEzRQ — Nat (@natt0) June 1, 2018 With at least three games to go in the series, there’s plenty of time for more memes yet.

Press Association