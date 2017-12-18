LeBron James sends a message in Washington

LeBron James has one of the greatest platforms in world sport and when it comes to social issues, he is never afraid to use it.

The Cleveland Cavalier has spoken out on several high-profile topics of late – most recently and with the most profile, Donald Trump.

James called Trump “a bum” earlier this year and, on Sunday night while playing – and winning – in Washington, took the chance to make another statement. He let his feet do the talking.

⚪️ #EQUALITY ⚫️ #StriveForGreatness🚀 A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Dec 17, 2017 at 2:57pm PST “We all know where we are right now, and we know who is at the helm here,” James said of his shoes when asked by ESPN. “Us as Americans, no matter the skin colour, no matter the race, no matter who you are, I think we all have to understand that having equal rights and being able to stand for something and speak for something and keeping the conversation going [is important].

“Obviously, I’ve been very outspoken and well-spoken about the situation that’s going on at the helm here, and we’re not going to let one person dictate us, us as Americans, how beautiful and how powerful we are as a people. “Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding what we stand for and how powerful we are as men and women, black or white or Hispanic. It doesn’t matter your race, whatever the case may be, this is a beautiful country, and we’re never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are.”

⚪️ #EQUALITY ⚫️#StriveForGreatness🚀 pic.twitter.com/agCcvLty8z — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 17, 2017 James took the shoes off during the half-time break of Cleveland’s win in the capital, but not because he was tired of the message, but because he was tired of his game. “I didn’t play well in the first half, and I’m very superstitious, so I took them off,” James added. “I didn’t play well in the second half, either, so if there was a third half, I would have took those off.”

Press Association