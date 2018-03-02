News And Finally

Friday 2 March 2018

LeBron James nutmegged his own teammate on the way to a basket, baffling everyone in the process

Does that count as an assist?

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
By Max McLean, Press Association

March Madness is a college basketball phenomenon, but that didn’t stop NBA legend LeBron James creating a little March Madness of his own on the court.

During a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward-guard completed one of the most impressive pieces of skill the season has witnessed so far.

It’s a nutmeg, but not as you know it.

Around the back and through your own teammate’s legs? No problem.

The colleague in question was Cavs centre-forward Tristan Thompson, who can perhaps make a claim to have assisted James.

The 76ers seemed a little baffled, as did the fans.

The Cavs, who sit third in the Eastern Conference, lost the game 97-108, but James’ stats looked strong, contributing all over the court.

Magic basketball.

Press Association

