LeBron James nutmegged his own teammate on the way to a basket, baffling everyone in the process
Does that count as an assist?
March Madness is a college basketball phenomenon, but that didn’t stop NBA legend LeBron James creating a little March Madness of his own on the court.
During a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward-guard completed one of the most impressive pieces of skill the season has witnessed so far.
It’s a nutmeg, but not as you know it.
No he didn't!
LeBron James
Around the back and through your own teammate’s legs? No problem.
The colleague in question was Cavs centre-forward Tristan Thompson, who can perhaps make a claim to have assisted James.
March 2, 2018
The 76ers seemed a little baffled, as did the fans.
I watched that about five times and I still don't understand how LeBron did that
Mood pic.twitter.com/wTcrpxVxYp— Jose Aguirre (@JoseDCshoeCO) March 2, 2018
The Cavs, who sit third in the Eastern Conference, lost the game 97-108, but James’ stats looked strong, contributing all over the court.
LeBron James (30 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST) filled up the box score for the @cavs at home!
Magic basketball.
