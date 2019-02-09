League Two player’s dressing room photo shows reality of a badly timed tackle

A candid photo from Northampton Town defender David Buchanan has demonstrated just how much damage a mistimed tackle can do.

The 32-year-old was on the end of a poor challenge from Lincoln City’s Harry Anderson in the first half of the League Two fixture between the two sides.

Anderson received a red card for his trouble, before the Cobblers made the most of their man advantage by equalising before half-time.

From the changing room, Northampton’s left-back took a photo of the damage he sustained, writing: “Never touched me apparently”.

Solid end to the week with a more than deserved point at the league leaders!!! As always thank you to everyone he traveling cobblers!! Never touched me apparently 🤷🏻‍♂️ #team ⚽️♥️👞 pic.twitter.com/bPn4FDy2z1 — David Buchanan (@_Buchs) February 9, 2019

Buchanan was able to carry on until full time, but his side were unable to snatch all three points against the league leaders, the game finishing 1-1.

Ouch ! But you got up and carried on like The Buchs we know. Giving you all for The Cobblers. Well played Buchs and the team — Graeme Scott (@scottgraeme629) February 9, 2019

“Nasty but perhaps misjudged more than malicious. Get some ice on it boy,” one fan replied.

In fairness, there was little to no whinge from the home fans for the red. Nasty but perhaps misjudged more than malicious. Get some ice on it boy — Jack Mulhall (@JackMulhall92) February 9, 2019

Nah played on still u know me keeaanoo!!! 😘 https://t.co/wzImt6ESbm — David Buchanan (@_Buchs) February 9, 2019

The result did not affect the Imps’ position at the top of the table, while Northampton sit 10 points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Press Association