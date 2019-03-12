Last Supper painting and cat among items left behind after Uber journeys

A cat, a painting of the Last Supper and 45 pieces of fried chicken have been named among the strangest items left behind after journeys with Uber in the UK, the ride-hailing app has revealed.

A fake skull, a Nando’s uniform, a smoke machine and a poster of boyband Bros were also included in the list, gathered using data from Uber’s lost and found index, which charts the items returned to app users.

According to the ride-hailing service’s data, London, Belfast and Bristol were the UK’s most forgetful cities over the last 12 months, with the highest number of lost items relative to trips. The data suggests the UK is the fourth most forgetful nation in Europe, behind Ireland, the Netherlands and France.

The UK lost items list also included five toilet rolls, a script for musical Legally Blonde, a purple travel potty, a ukulele, a Masonic apron, an electric scooter, a GCSE art project and a panini maker.

Uber said the most commonly lost item is a mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’ve all experienced that moment of panic when you realise you’ve left something behind in a car, plane, bus or train, only to realise the chances of getting that item back are slim,” an Uber spokesman said.

“Because Uber offers 24/7 in-app support and records the details of your trip, you’re much more likely to be reunited with your belongings, especially when you can call your driver directly from the app to arrange its safe delivery back to you.”

Uber said reports from users on the loss of “my dignity” and “my pride” were also logged with the firm.

A tooth, a KFC meal, a vegan sausage roll, a return train ticket to Scotland, a Panettone, an SNES games console, a pewter tankard, some partial dentures, two vodka cranberry drinks and 20 Sovereign Blue cigarettes and a jar of herbs completed the strangest items list.

The most commonly lost item is a mobile phone, Uber said, followed by a wallet or purse, bags or backpacks and keys.

