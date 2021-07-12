Last-minute ticket scoops mother-to-be £1m EuroMillions win

A last-minute decision to buy an extra Lucky Dip lottery ticket won a mother-to-be £1 million.

Alicia Harper, from Arbroath, Angus, celebrated like a true Scot, with Irn Bru instead of the traditional champagne.

The 23-year-old said she nearly forgot to buy her Lucky Dip tickets ahead of the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday June 29, remembering just 10 minutes before entries closed.

She said: “I normally buy Lucky Dips using the National Lottery app. When I noticed I had an extra few pounds in my National Lottery account I decided to buy another one.”

That turned out to be her lucky ticket, as she won the cash by matching the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code in the draw.

She said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw I had matched the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code, so I had to ask my partner to check for me.

“He then called his dad, who raced down to see us and check as well. We were all speechless.”

Having checked her ticket in the evening, she had to wait overnight until the National Lottery confirmed her win.

Ms Harper said: “My first reaction was just absolute shock. I just couldn’t believe it. Everyone is really happy for me – although my gran says she won’t believe it until she sees a picture of me holding the big cheque.”

She is expecting her first child, a boy, in September and now plans to buy a new home.

Ms Harper said: “The news is still sinking in but I’m so happy as we’re now sorted for life. The first thing we want to do is buy our forever home – somewhere for our wee boy and future children to grow up in.

“We’ll obviously spoil him when he arrives, but I’m determined he will grow up with good values when it comes to money.”

She also plans to train as a digital illustrator, adding: “The money means I have the resources and comfort to work on my portfolio and, when the time is right, I can do a university or college course.

“I have always loved art and animation and now I can make my own dream come true.”