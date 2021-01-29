Landlord who halved student’s rent and delivered painkillers receives praise

A landlord who halved a student’s rent and delivered some painkillers to her has received praise online.

Katerina Callaghan, 20, from Truro, Cornwall, shared a screengrab of a text conversation with her landlord to the Reddit page HumansBeingBros, which is dedicated to stories of good deeds by members of the public.

In it, the landlord told the Falmouth University student: “I’m going to reduce your rent for February by 50% given the circumstances. I hope this goes at least some way towards putting a smile on your faces today!”

The landlord then asked if there was anything else he could do, and offered to take paracetamol when Ms Callaghan mentioned she was experiencing headaches.

“My flatmates and I have lived in the flat since August of last year,” she told the PA news agency.

“Our landlord is normally someone to check in on us. On his first day of meeting our group he brought us cupcakes!

“He’s often expressed some level of worry as I deal with chronic pain, so I’m used to some level of concern, and he’s asked if I have needed things before.

“The message saying he would halve next month’s rent was a surprise, but a welcome one at that.

The reaction on Reddit has been support and love for my landlord Katerina Callaghan

“The painkillers were a big help, as I have been feeling ill for a few days, so it is nice to get some relief.

“He was actually rather sweet – just dropped the painkillers off and left in order not to disturb me.”

Meanwhile, Ms Callaghan’s Reddit post has attracted hundreds of comments and more than 10,000 upvotes.

“The reaction on Reddit has been support and love for my landlord,” she said.

“People seem to really deal with some terrible landlords, and I’ve got a couple of stories from other users that have made me all the more thankful for the kindness.”

PA Media