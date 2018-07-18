News And Finally

Wednesday 18 July 2018

Kylian Mbappe’s final goal was the most tweeted moment of the World Cup

Stats from the social network also showed that Britons were among the most engaged online.

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Final at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. (Aaron Chown/PA)
By Jamie Harris, Press Association Technology Reporter

France star Kylian Mbappe’s goal in the World Cup final against Croatia was the most tweeted moment of the tournament, according to stats released by Twitter.

Mbappe’s strike, France’s fourth in a 4-2 win, generated the most tweets per minute, with Philippe Coutinho’s goal in extra time during Brazil’s match against Costa Rica in second place.

South Korea’s surprise 2-0 defeat of Germany landed at number three.

ipanews_f48762d8-979f-4c8d-a806-4fec0480dceb_embedded237585084
France celebrate after Kylian Mbappe scores the fourth goal of the World Cup final (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Around 115 billion tweets relating to the World Cup were viewed on Twitter, with the majority heating up during the final on Sunday.

“We saw the bulk of the conversation during the live matches, including during the final match between France and Croatia, which was the top tweeted match of the #WorldCup,” Twitter said.

ipanews_f48762d8-979f-4c8d-a806-4fec0480dceb_embedded237588500
France with the trophy at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Brazil v Belgium quarter-final was the second most-tweeted match, followed by Brazil’s 2-0 win against Mexico on July 2.

Brazil may not have taken the trophy but the nation tweeted most about the World Cup, and the Selecao were also the most-mentioned team. The UK was number three among countries to tweet most, behind Japan, while England was the fourth most-mentioned team.

Brazil’s Neymar was the most-mentioned player, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Philippe Coutinho and Mbappe also in the top five.

ipanews_f48762d8-979f-4c8d-a806-4fec0480dceb_embedded965100
Brazil’s Neymar Jr was the most mentioned player during the World Cup. (Twitter)

Instagram also released some World Cup stats which showed that Ronaldo picked up 5.8 million new followers, bringing his total to 135 million.

More than 272 million people on the photo-sharing app interacted with World Cup-related content during the tournament in Russia, with more than 3.2 billion interactions.

