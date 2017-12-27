Kosovans use ties to protest over their PM’s pay rise

Ramush Haradinaj’s wage was doubled to 2,950 euros (£2,617) per month last week, a hike the leader blamed on his need for new ties and shirts.

(Visar Kryeziu/AP)

The PM’s pay rise prompted NGO Beyond The Walls to provide him with some fitting attire, using a social media appeal to source more than 200 ties. These were then hung outside his offices in the country’s capital, Pristina.

Kosovo is one of Europe’s poorest nations. The average monthly salary is well below that of the prime minister at 354 euros (£314).