Kitten saved after being found abandoned with umbilical cord still attached

A newborn kitten was rescued by the RSPCA on Monday after the mother appeared to have moved on without her.

The cat, which the RSPCA say would have only been a day or two old, was still attached to its umbilical cord when it was approached by Inspector Harriet Daliday after being spotted in a member of the public’s garden in Nunhead, London.

“When I arrived she was pretty cold and I was really worried about her core temperature dropping significantly,” said Ms Daliday.

“Young kittens usually rely on the warmth of their mum but this little kitten only had me, so I popped her inside my shirt and buttoned it back up again so she could warm up in there.

“It’s quite a long journey to the hospital and I didn’t want to lose her on the journey. When we arrived at RSPCA Harmsworth Animal Hospital she was put straight on a wrapped-up hot water bottle to warm up.

“We have no idea who or where her mum is or if her mum was owned but it’s more likely that her mum was a stray cat who lost one of her kittens whilst moving them and poor Eve was left behind.”

The period between May and September is when most litters are born according to the animal charity, which results in a number of felines falling into its care.

The kitten has been named Eve and will be hand-reared by one of the staff.

PA Media