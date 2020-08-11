Kitten rescued after getting trapped in car engine

A kitten was rescued and given a new home after getting trapped in the engine of a car.

The cat was found after a passing member of the public heard miaows coming from the vehicle, which was parked in a car park in Hamden, Connecticut.

Unable to coax the kitten out, the passer-by left a note to alert the driver, who in turn called for the local fire brigade.

On Saturday, August 8th, 2020, a citizen walking in the parking lot of 2100 Dixwell heard a cat meowing from inside the... Posted by Hamden Fire Department on Saturday, August 8, 2020

Hamden Fire Department said in a Facebook post: “Squad 1, using a floor jack and cribbing, were able to create enough access under the vehicle to reach into the engine compartment and rescue the animal.”

According to fire officials, a bystander then called a friend who was looking for a new cat, and they came to give the animal a new home.

PA Media