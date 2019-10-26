News And Finally

Sunday 27 October 2019

Kiev overrun by ‘zombies’ in annual Halloween tradition

The Ukrainian Zombie March is now in its 13th year.

People dressed as Zombies participate in a ‘Zombie Walk’ on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
People dressed as Zombies participate in a ‘Zombie Walk’ on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

By Alistair Mason, PA

Horror fans took the streets of Kiev for Ukraine’s annual Zombie Walk.

ipanews_d7417408-f651-488c-9a8e-fd69adcd1a16_embedded247885927
The Zombie Walk is now in its 13th year (Efrem Lukatsky/PA)

The walk takes place every year in the Ukrainian capital in the run-up to Halloween.

ipanews_d7417408-f651-488c-9a8e-fd69adcd1a16_embedded247885493
The event takes place every year in the run-up to Halloween (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The event, now in its 13th year, sees zombie enthusiasts don gruesome costumes and make-up and march through the capital – sometimes to the bewilderment of passers-by.

ipanews_d7417408-f651-488c-9a8e-fd69adcd1a16_embedded247885506
Passers-by can be a little surprised by the spectacle (Efrem Lukatsky/PA)

Among the stand-out costumes this year was a woman who appeared to be able to pull her face off to reveal the flesh underneath.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News