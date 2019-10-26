-
Kiev overrun by ‘zombies’ in annual Halloween tradition
Independent.ie
Horror fans took the streets of Kiev for Ukraine’s annual Zombie Walk.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/kiev-overrun-by-zombies-in-annual-halloween-tradition-38634184.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article38634180.ece/3b33b/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_d7417408-f651-488c-9a8e-fd69adcd1a16_1
- Email
Horror fans took the streets of Kiev for Ukraine’s annual Zombie Walk.
The walk takes place every year in the Ukrainian capital in the run-up to Halloween.
The event, now in its 13th year, sees zombie enthusiasts don gruesome costumes and make-up and march through the capital – sometimes to the bewilderment of passers-by.
Among the stand-out costumes this year was a woman who appeared to be able to pull her face off to reveal the flesh underneath.
PA Media