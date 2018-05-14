KFC has designed a limited-edition bucket for the royal wedding

The fast food restaurant’s limited-edition ornately-designed commemorative bucket will be available from the KFC Windsor branch on Dedworth Road on May 19, the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry.

However, only 50 will be created for the event, available on a first come, first served basis.

Those who can’t make it will have the chance to win one of 25 further bespoke commemorative buckets made from bone china.