Key milestone passes for 1984 in ‘Orwellian mortality maths’ puzzle

As much time has passed since the publication of George Orwell’s famous dystopian novel 1984 as there was between the date it was published and the time when it was set.

The observation was made by a keen Orwell fan on Twitter, who said he had been waiting months to point out the “mortality maths” puzzle.

“We are now as far in the future from ‘1984’ as 1984 was when ‘1984’ was published,” wrote author and conductor Lev Parikian in a timeline posted on Twitter. Some 12,719 days into the future, in fact.

Mr Parikian captioned the picture “Orwellian mortality maths”, riffing on a phrase attributed to music journalist Pete Paphides.

The so-called “mortality maths” puzzles are calculations of how much time has passed since a significant event which shocks the mortality mathematician into worrying about how old it makes them feel, or so the theory goes.

Another Twitter user observed that the present day is further from the release of Madonna’s single Material Girl than the movie scene which inspired the video for the song.

Some such mortality maths puzzles include the fact that the Berlin Wall has now been down for longer than it was up.

The structure dividing east and west Berlin throughout the Cold War was in place for 28 years, two months and 29 days until its demolition in November 1989. This November will be the 30th anniversary of its fall.

What’s more, almost as much time has passed between the 9/11 terror attack and the present day as between 9/11 and the start date of Orwell’s dystopian novel: some 17 years, four months and 21 days.

By the end of 2019, there will be adults able to vote who were born after an event which defined much of the early 21st century.

“Pleasingly, today is also a bright cold day,” added Parikian, echoing the start of the book.

“Other than that, there are literally no parallels to be found between Orwell’s book and the world we live in today,” he joked.

