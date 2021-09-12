Kate ‘so caring and considerate’, says mother of cancer patient who met princess

The Duchess of Cambridge met Mila Sneddon, aged five, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child.

Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing the kitchen window at her home as her father stood outside.

The youngster is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia and was photographed separated from her father during the first lockdown, after he had to go to work and could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home in Falkirk.

Kate and Mila had talked on the phone after the image was among 100 selected for the duchess’ Hold Still exhibition and book, and agreed to meet up.

The pair later met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Mila’s mother Lynda has said the visit has had a lasting impact.

She told Hello! magazine: “I can’t put into words how remarkable the Duchess of Cambridge has been.

“She was so caring and considerate. I got a real sense of her being a mother in the way she spoke to Mila. There were challenges, because of all the Covid restrictions and wearing masks, but she said she wanted to give Mila a big hug.

“I think any kid that can get the chance to go to a proper palace and experience what Mila experienced that day is significant.”

Lynda said Mila was given silver service for a bowl of Rice Krispies when she mentioned she was hungry during her visit, adding: “They sent in a butler with a silver platter, silver bowl and silver jug.

“I told her, ‘You’re going to come down to earth with a huge bump when we get home and you ask for your Rice Krispies tomorrow’.”

Mila has launched her own charity campaign, Scoot In September, which encourages people to raise funds and awareness for Blood Cancer UK by posting pictures of their loved ones.

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.