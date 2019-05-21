Kapuki the rhinoceros gives birth at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo

An eastern black rhinoceros named Kapuki has given birth to a calf at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

The zoo said Kapuki was pregnant for 15 months before the calf was born on Sunday night.

After 15 months of pregnancy and a relatively quick labor, we’re excited to announce Kapuki gave birth! Kapuki’s maternal instincts kicked right in and she has been seen tending to the calf. The next big milestones will be for the calf to stand and begin to nurse. #rhinowatch pic.twitter.com/IffKhuxFN1 — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) May 20, 2019

Zoo staff monitored her labour and are watching the rhino and her calf remotely using cameras to give them privacy but are nearby.

The zoo has not named the calf or announced its sex, but officials say details will be announced once available.

#RhinoWatch continues with the first of many important milestones – the calf stood up last night at only 53 minutes of... Posted by Lincoln Park Zoo on Monday, May 20, 2019

The animals will not be visible to the public until further notice, but people can follow along on the zoo’s social media accounts and at #RhinoWatch on twitter.

Zoo officials say the calf stood up at just 53 minutes old.

Press Association