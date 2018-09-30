Kanye West’s name change inevitably became a meme
‘I’m crouchye.’
Kanye West has announced that he shall now be known as Ye.
The rapper made the announcement that he would be sticking to the nickname he has had for many years on Twitter, where it has been shared thousands of times.
the being formally known as Kanye West— ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018
I am YE
Amongst the hubbub around Ye’s intrepid new chapter, many decided to make announcements of their own – turning it from name-change to meme as seamlessly as you’d expect from 21st century human interaction.
Here are 10 of the best examples.
1. Crouchye
Cool. I’m crouchye https://t.co/uz9KTEa4TM— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 30, 2018
2. Grootye
I am Groot. https://t.co/c01BwJGuCG— Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) September 29, 2018
3. Bluecoatsye
the corps formally known as Bluecoats.— Bluecoats (@Bluecoats) September 29, 2018
We are ATS https://t.co/kRQPYIl30Z
4. Coffeeye
Barista: “And what is the name for the order?” https://t.co/E1n7spalPC— Brandon Calvillo (@BJCalvillo) September 29, 2018
5. Bekahye
the being formally known as Bekah Martinez— bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) September 29, 2018
I am KAH https://t.co/UnyP6kcZQt
6. Gregye
Nice tae meet ye https://t.co/1jJBJVKuLW— Greg Hemphill (@greghemphill96) September 29, 2018
7. Ye olde Ye
Ye Olde Kanye. https://t.co/fdPySpzpPv— Tony Cowards (@TonyCowards) September 29, 2018
8. Hear Ye
If there isn't a herald on his stage shouting 'hear ye, hear ye' before each concert what's even the point https://t.co/DYoDR46sRR— Llama In A Tux (@LlamaInaTux) September 29, 2018
9. Piersye
Does this mean I can now call myself Kanye West? https://t.co/S5tu7x7y8c— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 30, 2018
10. Oh Ye of little spelling
Formerly? https://t.co/UcPyqHQM3h— DJBooth (@DJBooth) September 29, 2018
Perhaps the announcement wasn’t quite what it seemed…
Press Association