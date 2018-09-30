Kanye West’s name change inevitably became a meme

Kanye West has announced that he shall now be known as Ye.

Kanye West has announced that he shall now be known as Ye.

The rapper made the announcement that he would be sticking to the nickname he has had for many years on Twitter, where it has been shared thousands of times.

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

Amongst the hubbub around Ye’s intrepid new chapter, many decided to make announcements of their own – turning it from name-change to meme as seamlessly as you’d expect from 21st century human interaction.

Here are 10 of the best examples.

1. Crouchye

2. Grootye

3. Bluecoatsye

the corps formally known as Bluecoats.



We are ATS https://t.co/kRQPYIl30Z — Bluecoats (@Bluecoats) September 29, 2018

4. Coffeeye

Barista: “And what is the name for the order?” https://t.co/E1n7spalPC — Brandon Calvillo (@BJCalvillo) September 29, 2018

5. Bekahye

the being formally known as Bekah Martinez



I am KAH https://t.co/UnyP6kcZQt — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) September 29, 2018

6. Gregye

Nice tae meet ye https://t.co/1jJBJVKuLW — Greg Hemphill (@greghemphill96) September 29, 2018

7. Ye olde Ye

8. Hear Ye

If there isn't a herald on his stage shouting 'hear ye, hear ye' before each concert what's even the point https://t.co/DYoDR46sRR — Llama In A Tux (@LlamaInaTux) September 29, 2018

9. Piersye

Does this mean I can now call myself Kanye West? https://t.co/S5tu7x7y8c — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 30, 2018

10. Oh Ye of little spelling

Perhaps the announcement wasn’t quite what it seemed…

Press Association