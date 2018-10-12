Kanye West mocked for revealing phone’s passcode live on international TV

Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump in the White House’s Oval Office was an extraordinary, swear-filled sight to behold which was viewed globally.

Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump in the White House’s Oval Office was an extraordinary, swear-filled sight to behold which was viewed globally.

Given that news cameras were broadcasting the meeting across the world, you might have imagined that the rapper would have shielded his passcode when he went to show the US president something on his phone – but, alas, he did not.

Kanye just unlocked his iPhone before the TV cameras in the Oval Office. And his password is just 0 repeatedly pic.twitter.com/mOAbhRLr7s — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) October 11, 2018

That’s right, his passcode is all zeroes.

Naturally, he’s been getting some stick for it too.

Kanye: I'm a genius



also Kanye: unlocks his phone with "000000" on live TV — dabbin' in the woods (@robtrench) October 11, 2018

Kanye West's phone password being 000000 is one of the top 10 things I've heard about in my life. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) October 11, 2018

While many found it funny, others thought people were being a little anal.

you: hahah Kanye's phone passcode is 000000!



also you: passcode is 747474, hasn't turned on 2FA, uses same password for gmail since 2015 — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) October 11, 2018

All in all though, the passcode was admittedly just one bizarre moment in an odd afternoon – including the moment West showed Mr Trump what was on his phone.

A few years ago Kanye visiting Donald Trump in the Oval Office to show him designs of a hydrogen powered plane would have been a suggestion shouted out at an improv night. So maybe we should keep an open mind about how much worse things can get in the next few years. — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) October 12, 2018

Things can only get stranger.

Press Association