Kamala Harris seen working out on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial

US vice president Kamala Harris was seen working out on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, days after her shattered glass portrait was installed on the national mall.

The second-in-command was spotted working out, running up and down the steps with her secret service agents on Saturday, February 6.

Samantha Borell, 26, from Baltimore, told the PA news agency: “We were at the Lincoln memorial for a good 20 minutes while she was there working out with her husband and taking pictures with people.”

Get you a VP who works hard for the American people and makes time to get a workout in 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VQEbB2rqPu — Sammy (@sammycakez_) February 7, 2021

Ms Borell, a sales representative for Mondelez was visiting the city over the weekend. She said: “It was very surreal.

“She’s just a normal person going about her day and getting a workout in. There were secret service all around her. She was interacting with people but made sure to keep her distance from them.

“She’s also tiny — it was very surreal seeing the most powerful woman doing normal things.”

It comes as a portrait depicting her glass ceiling shattering career was unveiled at the foot of the memorial.

The 6-by-6 foot (1.8m), 350-pound (159kg) portrait, depicts her face emerging from the cracks in a sheet of glass.

Expand Close The installation from artist Simon Berger (AP/Carolyn Kaster) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The installation from artist Simon Berger (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

The newly-elected vice president has notched a series of firsts during a legal and political career that has taken her from California to the office of vice president in Washington.

She was the first woman and person of colour to serve as district attorney in San Francisco, the first woman and first black person to become California’s attorney general, the first black person to represent California in the US Senate and the first woman, black person and Asian American to be elected vice president.

PA Media