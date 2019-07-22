‘Kaleing Eve’: Jodie Comer vegetable carving admired at Lambeth Country Show

Actress Jodie Comer has said she was “touched” by a vegetable carving in her likeness submitted at the annual Lambeth Country Show.

The carving, made by Florence Creffield for the show’s vegetable sculpting competition, was made with turnips, kale, cabbage, aubergine and baby corn.

The competition, hosted by the Lambeth Horticultural Society, featured celebrity-inspired carvings including Megan Rapinoebergine (Megan Rapinoe) and Melon Brando (Marlon Brando).

Posting a photo of her Killing Eve-inspired carving, entitled “Kaleing Eve”, Ms Creffield said: “My entry for the Lambeth Country Show vegetable sculpture competition. Villanelle in her Molly Goddard kale dress.

“Her head is a turnip with swede skin hair, her dress is kale and cabbage, boots are baby aubergine and baby corn, eyes and eyebrows are potato skin and tomato skin lips.”

After an image of the carving was posted to Twitter by a journalist, Jodie Comer herself, who stars in Killing Eve as Russian assassin Villanelle, said she was “touched” by the effort.

The winner of the competition is yet to be announced, and is being decided by fans based on how many likes each entry receives on the show’s Instagram page.

PA Media