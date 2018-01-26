News And Finally

Friday 26 January 2018

Justin Trudeau’s sock game was stronger than ever at Davos

The Canadian prime minister sported yellow duck socks during a panel at the World Economic Forum.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau wearing yellow duck sock at the WEF in Davos (Markus Schreiber/AP)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was in Switzerland to hear from the world’s leading thinkers on economics.

But it’s not all economic policy, global markets, and changing the world.

Nope. The Canadian PM kept up his grade-A sock game as he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos and was even presented with a pair of socks as a gift.

He was one-upping Theresa May in the sartorial footwear category of world leaders.

First up, just a simple pair of blue socks with black dots.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, wears light blue socks with black dots (Markus Schreiber/AP)

At the time he was addressing delegates on corporate responsibility and the role of women in a changing world.

Then he really brought it, sporting blue socks with bright yellow ducks.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, sports duck socks (Markus Schreiber/AP)

He was wearing them when on stage for a panel discussion on the importance of education in empowering women and girls, alongside activist Malala Yousafzai.

As if that wasn’t enough for followers of fashion and Trudeau he was then presented with a sock gift.

Justin Trudeau presented with a pair of socks at Davos by the chief exec of Coca-Cola (Paul Chiasson/AP)

Trudeau received a pair of polar bear socks from James Quincey, president and chief executive officer of Coca-Cola.

And it’s not the first time Trudeau has caught attention for his sock choice. He was spotted wearing Chewbacca socks when meeting Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund in September.

And wore mis-matched R2-D2 and C-3PO socks during a meeting with Ireland’s then prime minister Enda Kenney on May 4, in tribute to “May the force be with you”.

He has pairs with maple leaves, Ramadan-themed socks, and even Nato insignia.

Socks and Trudeau. We can’t even.

Press Association

