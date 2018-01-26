Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was in Switzerland to hear from the world’s leading thinkers on economics.

Justin Trudeau’s sock game was stronger than ever at Davos

But it’s not all economic policy, global markets, and changing the world.

Nope. The Canadian PM kept up his grade-A sock game as he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos and was even presented with a pair of socks as a gift. He was one-upping Theresa May in the sartorial footwear category of world leaders.

First up, just a simple pair of blue socks with black dots. At the time he was addressing delegates on corporate responsibility and the role of women in a changing world.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, wears light blue socks with black dots (Markus Schreiber/AP) Then he really brought it, sporting blue socks with bright yellow ducks. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, sports duck socks (Markus Schreiber/AP) He was wearing them when on stage for a panel discussion on the importance of education in empowering women and girls, alongside activist Malala Yousafzai.

Justin Trudeau and his yellow duck socks (Markus Schreiber/AP) As if that wasn’t enough for followers of fashion and Trudeau he was then presented with a sock gift. Justin Trudeau presented with a pair of socks at Davos by the chief exec of Coca-Cola (Paul Chiasson/AP) Trudeau received a pair of polar bear socks from James Quincey, president and chief executive officer of Coca-Cola.

I had a great first meeting with James Quincey, the new CEO of @CocaCola, focused on investing in Canada to create more jobs and how we can protect our oceans. pic.twitter.com/MK1nANiSny — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 25, 2018 And it’s not the first time Trudeau has caught attention for his sock choice. He was spotted wearing Chewbacca socks when meeting Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund in September.

And wore mis-matched R2-D2 and C-3PO socks during a meeting with Ireland’s then prime minister Enda Kenney on May 4, in tribute to “May the force be with you”.

He has pairs with maple leaves, Ramadan-themed socks, and even Nato insignia. Socks and Trudeau. We can’t even.

