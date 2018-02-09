Just some videos of dogs trying to hold eggs in their mouths

This viral challenge sees dog owners put eggs in their pooches’ mouths.

The bizarre trend spawned from a viral video of a Golden Retriever managing to hold an egg in its mouth without breaking it – a feat which has been replicated since.

Tried out the Golden Retriever egg challenge with Missy tonight. She was successful and remains a very good girl pic.twitter.com/inRC37V6SN — Brendan Mulligan (@mullaby) February 6, 2018 The challenge is supposed to show how gently and softly some dogs can grip objects with their mouths. However, not all attempts have been successful.

Don’t try the golden retriever challenge with a Shepard 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6OC2AwSaXN — Lyndsay reeves (@ReevesLyndsay) February 5, 2018 Smaller dogs have also been recruited to give it a go. Although, they have struggled a tad.

we tried to see if our corgi could hold an egg like the golden retriever and his mouth was too small lmao pic.twitter.com/WGc9KLfajn — maria (@koopakoot) February 5, 2018 The ability to pick up objects gently in their mouths is a feat useful and common to gun dogs – breeds such as Golden Retrievers which historically have helped on hunting expeditions by collecting prey without spoiling it. However, Dominic Barfield, senior lecturer at the Royal Veterinary College, points out that not even these breeds will always succeed.

“Gun dogs often naturally hold things softly in their mouths but not every dog will do that,” he told the Press Association. Golden Retriever egg challenge:

Some just really like the taste.... pic.twitter.com/ku7BN104sJ — Vanessa Leone (@vrleone) February 6, 2018 Whoops.

Barfield also had a word of warning for anyone planning to try the challenge with their own doggo.

“We’re mostly free from salmonella in this country, but it does exist in certain eggs and elsewhere,” he said. “The other risk is it gets trapped and sticks at the back of their throat.

“You would hope people could break the egg easily, but choking is a possibility.” He added: “I would suggest they take their dog for a walk and tweet that instead.”

