People hoping to see the blood moon in the UK were left disappointed after the weather took a turn for the worse and obscured the view.

Just nine people who really struggled to see the blood moon in the UK

The event was visible to much of the world’s population and was the longest blood moon of the century – but heavy clouds in the UK meant the spectacle was obscured for many.

Even in the midst a record breaking heatwave, England finds a way to be cloudy during an eclipse. — Chloe Dungate (@ScarfDemon) July 27, 2018

Yes, despite searing temperatures in the UK over the past week the clear skies didn’t stick around long enough to provide onlookers with anything like a good view.

Universe: gives a dope blood moon that is very rare and is supposed to bring good things

UK: here are all these clouds for the first time in weeks you've been dying for in the heatwave 🙄 — lily blue (@ravensrays) July 27, 2018

Scotland has had it's hottest and longest summer ever



So of course it's overcast and raining on the night of the lunar eclipse blood moon. — Kate (@uhh_kate) July 27, 2018

I haven’t seen a cloudy sky in England for weeks. Tonight there’s a very rare Blood Moon ting going on and yeah you guessed it, it’s FULLY CLOUDY. 😭 — Hannah Wants (@hannah_wants) July 27, 2018

You had one job London. Have a clear sky for one more day for the blood moon but nooooooo. — Andy Saiker (@andysaiker) July 27, 2018

I can’t see the moon — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) July 27, 2018

Those on social media were at least able to see the funny side, putting the internet’s bank of gifs to good use to explain their frustration.

Trying to see the Blood Moon in the UK. #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/OY2c1B3iyF — Simon Harris (@Simon___Harris) July 27, 2018

Trying to spot the blood moon here in the UK like .. #lunareclipse pic.twitter.com/RjXrs7uRyh — MunimM (@Mmnmm94) July 27, 2018

Trying to spot the blood moon in the UK #BloodMoon pic.twitter.com/wgE05l5KaC — oswald (@megrauhl) July 27, 2018

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on January 19 2019 – better luck then, everyone.

Press Association