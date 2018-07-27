News And Finally

Saturday 28 July 2018

Just nine people who really struggled to see the blood moon in the UK

After weeks of clear weather, the clouds rolled in.

A man looks for the “Blood moon” as clouds over the London skyline obscure the view (Yui Mok/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

People hoping to see the blood moon in the UK were left disappointed after the weather took a turn for the worse and obscured the view.

The event was visible to much of the world’s population and was the longest blood moon of the century – but heavy clouds in the UK meant the spectacle was obscured for many.

Yes, despite searing temperatures in the UK over the past week the clear skies didn’t stick around long enough to provide onlookers with anything like a good view.

Those on social media were at least able to see the funny side, putting the internet’s bank of gifs to good use to explain their frustration.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on January 19 2019 – better luck then, everyone.

Press Association

