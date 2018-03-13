News And Finally

Tuesday 13 March 2018

Just a whole bunch of things Reddit users think make you a good person

By Max McLean, Press Association

Ever wondered what it is that makes a good person? Reddit users certainly have been.

In a thread titled: ‘What are some “green flags” that someone’s a good person?’ the website’s members suggested a number of things to look out for – here’s a selection of the best.

1. Party planner

“They’re a host of a party and want to make sure everyone is having a good time. They connect wallflowers with other people there, all while looking after people, and cleaning up.” – InGordWeTrust

Barney Stinson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. The selfless gamer

“They give you the player 1 controller when you’re at their house.” – Weep2D2

Video Games Nintendo GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Meme team

“They show you their memes” – InvMiqx

Despicable Me Lol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. No trash talk

“They don’t participate in bad mouthing others” – BitterMarkJackson

Danny Devito No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. No trash throwing

“If they don’t throw their trash in the ocean” – SpermWhale

Do Ya Finding Nemo GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Equality

“They treat everyone equally, regardless of the other person’s status/job/popularity/anything else.” – Kitski

Brad Pitt Thank You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Market manners

“They return their shopping cart.” – BenevolentDog

Supermarket Sweep GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Good listeners

“When they actually ask you followup questions when talking to you, rather than just switching straight to their own answer.” – ArchetypicalDegen

Bart Simpson Episode 20 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Share the stage

“If somebody is getting talked over, they actively make sure the person gets to say what they wanted to say” – pickmetoo

Barack Obama Talk GIF by Obama - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Acceptance

“They can accept when they are wrong about something without getting angry or defensive.” – Frolic-A-holic

Sorry I Apologize GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

