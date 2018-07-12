Just a video of a huge lemon rolling slowly down a hill

If you thought the World Cup was the most thrilling thing going on in the world right now, think again.

We present you with a video of an enormous lemon rolling slowly down a hill.

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

The video, taken by San Diego-based writer and podcaster Mike Sakasegawa, has taken the internet by storm, racking up more than 1.7 million views within 24 hours of being posted on Twitter.

Mike followed the lemon down the hill, filming all the way, before later coming back to reclaim the monster citrus fruit for himself.

Look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/TU8G0HkVHC — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

There doesn’t appear to be any hint of where the lemon came from or indeed where it was trying to get to, which perhaps adds to the low-key magic of the clip.

As the views, likes and retweets mounted, Mike said he was having “a profoundly strange day”.

And if you’re wondering what happened to the lemon in the end, it returned to where it all began – sort of.

I can’t keep up with the notifications on this thread so I think I have to mute it. But here is one more before I go: a photo of the large lemon hanging out this morning in our back yard, on our own very small, undergrown lemon tree. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/n373eFmOki — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 12, 2018

Press Association