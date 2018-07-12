News And Finally

Thursday 12 July 2018

Just a video of a huge lemon rolling slowly down a hill

Really, that’s all it is… and it’s great.

A video of a lemon rolling down a hill has taken the internet by storm. (Armastas/Getty)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

If you thought the World Cup was the most thrilling thing going on in the world right now, think again.

We present you with a video of an enormous lemon rolling slowly down a hill.

The video, taken by San Diego-based writer and podcaster Mike Sakasegawa, has taken the internet by storm, racking up more than 1.7 million views within 24 hours of being posted on Twitter.

Mike followed the lemon down the hill, filming all the way, before later coming back to reclaim the monster citrus fruit for himself.

There doesn’t appear to be any hint of where the lemon came from or indeed where it was trying to get to, which perhaps adds to the low-key magic of the clip.

As the views, likes and retweets mounted, Mike said he was having “a profoundly strange day”.

And if you’re wondering what happened to the lemon in the end, it returned to where it all began – sort of.

