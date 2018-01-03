Just a bunch of trampolines causing absolute mayhem thanks to Storm Eleanor

As gusts of up to 100mph were recorded during Storm Eleanor, people discovered trampolines in all sorts of places.

Trampoline victim of #StormEleanor down Springbank in Brigg 🌪 pic.twitter.com/1hayYZiYX9

1. Here’s one that ended up on a road in Lincolnshire.

4. This man woke up to find someone else’s trampoline in his garden.

#StormEleanor devastating scenes! Brand new 12ft trampoline flew over our 10ft gate. Completely destroyed and took 10 neighbours to get it back into our garden! While bringing it back in it was lifting us all off the ground with it! Stay safe folks, just glad no one got hurt. pic.twitter.com/F8M8asbcCH

3. A community banded together to keep this trampoline grounded.

RIP trampoline. This wasn’t fun to dismantle in 70mph winds at 3am. It took up too much of my garden anyway 🤦‍♀️🙄 #StormEleanor pic.twitter.com/fPU1JW1X1M

5. So did this lady.

A large trampoline has appeared in our garden. Nature’s way of telling me to do more exercise? #StormEleanor pic.twitter.com/YRnvyklpc9

6. This trampoline in Hebburn, near Newcastle upon Tyne, travelled all the way to the doctors’ surgery.

Did anyone in Hebburn loose a trampoline during last night's storm? It's outside the Doctors. pic.twitter.com/ViJPq4Keq2 — Paul Armstrong (@pmahebburn) January 3, 2018

7. Meanwhile, trampolines were also causing havoc on the UK’s rail network.