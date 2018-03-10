News And Finally

Saturday 10 March 2018

Just a bunch of people imagining what life would be like with a futuristic body upgrades

If you were offered a hi-tech upgrade to your human body, what would you pick?

Robot
Robot

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

What would you do if you were allowed one bionic, super-human body feature?

Reddit user Corbayne posed the question to the website, asking people if they were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to their normal human body, what would they choose to upgrade?

Here are the 10 best responses.

1. Being a super-human genius would come in handy…

Comment from discussion generic_gingerman’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".

2. Would you want the ability to memorise anything?

Comment from discussion PardonTheSuit’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".
Hilarious The Hangover GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Imagine never being tired again!

Comment from discussion GymIsFun’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".

4. Some would like the option to eat all the fast food they want.

Comment from discussion judgemental-snail’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".
Homer Simpson Eating GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The ability to fly would be an obvious perk.

Comment from discussion rosejane42’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".

6. Would you use your upgrade to get the perfect face?

Comment from discussion MMMLG’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".
The Sims Pc GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Knowing every single language on earth would be amazing.

Comment from discussion RedHood000’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".

8. Some would like lasers in their eyes…

Comment from discussion S3Vwc3k’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".
Triggered Evil Eye GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Bionic eyes would be a worthy body-upgrade.

Comment from discussion Worthybanana’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".

10. Some people would just go old-school.

Comment from discussion TotallyACP’s comment from discussion "If you were offered an exclusive futuristic upgrade to your normal human body, physically or mentally, what would you upgrade and how would you integrate it into your life?".
Skeleton GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News