Saturday 10 March 2018

Just 9 intriguing shower thoughts that Reddit users had

A man washing in a bathroom
By Max McLean, Press Association

Have you ever had one of those really random thoughts in the shower, and wonder whether or not anyone else has thought of it before?

Well if someone has, they probably put it on Reddit…

With that in mind, here are nine thoughts Reddit users had that made them think, and might make you do the same.

1. “A biological parent who gets along really well with their child literally made a friend” – reallyfunatparties

Marge Simpson Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. “When you go into a room and forget why, it’s like you’re a character in The Sims and the player cancelled the action” – Jegethy

James Franco What GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. “Figure skating is just walking in cursive” – nhines_

Truth Agree GIF by Denyse - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. “Commas are just sentence speedbumps” – jsavage44

Batman Robin GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. “You only know you’ve fallen asleep once you wake up” – theplanetisround

Tired Wake Up GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. “When a good song happens to play when shuffling it’s way more enjoyable than individually playing it” – rouskie15

Matthew Perry Happy Dance GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. “Future generations won’t understand the robot dance, because robots will all move smoothly” – iribuya

Doctor Who Dancing GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. “The tongue is the only part of your reflection you can lick” – bidoofman87

Puppy Playing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. “If you watch Friends and HIMYM back-to-back, you see a 20-year progression of young adults in New York City” – tannerpuckett

How I Met Your Mother Thats My Jam GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

