Just 15 soothing gifs of kites to calm you down on National Kite Flying Day

Independent.ie

Is there any activity purer than kite flying?

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/just-15-soothing-gifs-of-kites-to-calm-you-down-on-national-kite-flying-day-36581033.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36581017.ece/0be21/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_83917c14-3837-4eb5-b97a-55ecd283cb5b_1