Thursday 8 February 2018

Just 15 soothing gifs of kites to calm you down on National Kite Flying Day

Gifs to make you feel at peace, at least for a little while.

Kites over Southsea Common for the Portsmouth Kite Festival (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kites over Southsea Common for the Portsmouth Kite Festival (Andrew Matthews/PA)

By Grace Rahman, Press Association

Is there any activity purer than kite flying?

Yes – watching them glide through the air in a series of animated gifs, while you do nothing but sit and watch.

So in celebration of National Kite Flying Day, here are 15 kite-flying gifs that will make you feel at peace, at least for a little while.

1. This somehow extremely relaxing octo-kite

Octopus Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. This reassuring rainbow monster

Cool Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This gentle giant

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. These disembodied legs that don’t need a torso to know they’re right where they need to be

Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This sassy gent who knows exactly what he wants, and where he’s going to get it

Flushing Meadows GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. This reluctant monster

Dragon Cool Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This really good boy

Kite Cool Kites GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. This air-dwelling jellyfish

Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This tiger, who’s actually had enough of this, thanks

Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. These tandem rainbow flying friends taking a graceful nosedive

Flying High Summer GIF by Beeld en Geluid Labs - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. These sky-high cats, just doing their thing

Kites GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. This really impressive boy on a bike

Cool Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

13. This slo-mo kite-filled sky

Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. This absolute beast that could not be held down

Kite GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

15. This old-timey flyer

Silent Film 1920S GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

We’re feeling better already.

Press Association

