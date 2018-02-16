February 16 marks Chinese New Year, a celebration of the beginning of the lunar calendar.

Just 12 pictures of pups who are ready to celebrate the zodiac Year of the Dog

The Chinese calendar assigns different animals from the zodiac to each lunar year in a cycle of 12 years, and 2018 is the Year of the Dog.

So what better way to mark the occasion than with some pictures of cute pooches celebrating their year finally arriving? Here’s 12 adorable pups to get you in the spirit. 1. These pups are clearly ready to celebrate in their cute outfits

2. This happy corgi can’t wait for her New Year’s presents Corgi in hat Talking of presents, children are typically given red envelopes for Chinese New Year filled with money by family members – as a symbol of good luck and positive wishes for the coming year.

3. Celebrations are expected to last until March 2… Luckily this girl came prepared 4. This little guy is excited for the Lunar New Year fireworks

5. This adorable sausage is extremely happy to see the lights Most people celebrate the Lunar New Year with lights, fireworks, firecrackers and hanging red lanterns.

6. “It’s the Year of the Dog, oh yeah!”

According to the zodiac, people born in the Year of the Dog are honest, friendly, faithful, loyal, smart and have a good sense of responsibility.

7. This dog can’t wait to see his friends and celebrate 8. This dog is ready for a sparkling Lunar New Year

9. “I’m a symbol of loyalty and honesty, go me” People born in 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018 share the “Dog” zodiac sign.

10. This adorable dog looks too tired to get into the swing of things 11. This good girl is dressed up all fancy Dress up well for the New Year’s celebrations. A Chinese New Year parade will be going on in London’s Trafalgar Square from 10am to 6pm on February 18.

12. This dog is even cooking some food for his friends… or trying, at least Happy Chinese New Year!

Press Association