Friday 16 February 2018

Just 12 pictures of pups who are ready to celebrate the zodiac Year of the Dog

If only looking at doggos was always the way to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Chinese New Year/Year of the Dog
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

February 16 marks Chinese New Year, a celebration of the beginning of the lunar calendar.

The Chinese calendar assigns different animals from the zodiac to each lunar year in a cycle of 12 years, and 2018 is the Year of the Dog.

So what better way to mark the occasion than with some pictures of cute pooches celebrating their year finally arriving? Here’s 12 adorable pups to get you in the spirit.

1. These pups are clearly ready to celebrate in their cute outfits

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded321510

2. This happy corgi can’t wait for her New Year’s presents

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded321816
Corgi in hat

Talking of presents, children are typically given red envelopes for Chinese New Year filled with money by family members – as a symbol of good luck and positive wishes for the coming year.

3. Celebrations are expected to last until March 2… Luckily this girl came prepared

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded321871

4. This little guy is excited for the Lunar New Year fireworks

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded321898

5. This adorable sausage is extremely happy to see the lights

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded321914

Most people celebrate the Lunar New Year with lights, fireworks, firecrackers and hanging red lanterns.

6. “It’s the Year of the Dog, oh yeah!”

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded321952

According to the zodiac, people born in the Year of the Dog are honest, friendly, faithful, loyal, smart and have a good sense of responsibility.

7. This dog can’t wait to see his friends and celebrate

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded321993

8. This dog is ready for a sparkling Lunar New Year

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded322011

9. “I’m a symbol of loyalty and honesty, go me”

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded322072

People born in 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018 share the “Dog” zodiac sign.

10. This adorable dog looks too tired to get into the swing of things

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded322084

11. This good girl is dressed up all fancy

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded322105

Dress up well for the New Year’s celebrations. A Chinese New Year parade will be going on in London’s Trafalgar Square from 10am to 6pm on February 18.

12. This dog is even cooking some food for his friends… or trying, at least

ipanews_555633c9-2670-45c1-851e-88c04a3ff471_embedded322126

Happy Chinese New Year!

Press Association

