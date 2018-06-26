News And Finally

Tuesday 26 June 2018

Just 11 of the funniest tweets about VAR at the 2018 World Cup

Is it working or is it awful? It doesn’t matter as long as you’re laughing.

A referee at the 2018 Fifa World Cup watches the Video Assistant Referee system – (Themba Hadebe/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

The Video Assistant Referee system has divided opinion like nothing else at this World Cup, so it’s about time everyone relaxed and had a good laugh about it instead.

Iran 1-1 Portugal and Spain 2-2 Morocco were the latest games to be affected by VAR drama, but don’t worry about that. It’s time to strap yourself in and enjoy the funnier side of the technology.

1. What else does the VAR booth offer?

2. Not every incident appears to have been picked up by those in charge…

3. Football Manager can be hard to tear yourself away from.

4. Meanwhile Fortnite can be equally addictive.

5. No harm in a little break to go on the pub quiz machine. It’s definitely Lee Sharp.

6. Just a quick update for you, ref…

7. Is VAR having a positive effect? Let’s go to VAR to find out.

8. Will you have that penalty to eat in or take away, sir?

9. Any chance of a review on that recoupling?

10. Dive or no dive?

11. It’s gone to the officials…

… he’s given it!

