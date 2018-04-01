Just like Christmas before it, for dog owners Easter is yet another opportunity to decorate your loved ones.

Just 11 adorable doggos getting into the Easter spirit

From dogs in bunny ears to pups surrounded by chocolates eggs, here’s 11 doggos who have got into the Easter Sunday spirit.

1. Cherie the French bulldog with style I hope everyone has an Egg-Cellant Easter! 😎🤙🏻🐰🐣🌸 pic.twitter.com/e1x8KTyp7v — Cherie the Surf Dog (@SurfDogCherie) April 1, 2018 2. Lil Cali, who’s celebrating two days

Dog in bunny ears with eggs on sofa 4. Cordelia, who looks super excited by the Easter dress up Cordelia is excited about Easter, really @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/BG8GOBxmZZ — Cheryl Bolen (@cherylbolen) March 31, 2018 5, 6 and 7. These three musketeers, who look hungry for Easter treats

happy easter from my dogs pic.twitter.com/cCbrichxsP — huge jacked man (@zimmboni) April 1, 2018 8. This cutie, who’s not sure about their bunny ears HAPPY EASTER!

Our Easter bunny sat patiently waiting for a treat and to get those ears off his head. 😂 #UnconditionalLove #patience #dogs pic.twitter.com/gG4EoMy2PW — Patricia AZ Phillips (@Exit178) April 1, 2018 9. This floppy-eared marvel

happy easter from the best bunny(doggo) around 💖 pic.twitter.com/Og913mbDsW — robin (@robinterschak) April 1, 2018 10. This Shih Tzu ready for an Easter feed

Press Association