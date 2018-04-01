News And Finally

Sunday 1 April 2018

Just 11 adorable doggos getting into the Easter spirit

Because dressing up your pooch is what this time of year is all about, right?

Some dogs in their Easter gear

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Just like Christmas before it, for dog owners Easter is yet another opportunity to decorate your loved ones.

From dogs in bunny ears to pups surrounded by chocolates eggs, here’s 11 doggos who have got into the Easter Sunday spirit.

1. Cherie the French bulldog with style

2. Lil Cali, who’s celebrating two days

3. Pebbles, the doggo with a photoshoot

Dog in bunny ears

Pebbles’ owner, Twitter user @Forsaken_lovee, didn’t think one picture was enough – and rightly so.

Dog in bunny ears with eggs on sofa

4. Cordelia, who looks super excited by the Easter dress up

5, 6 and 7. These three musketeers, who look hungry for Easter treats

8. This cutie, who’s not sure about their bunny ears

9. This floppy-eared marvel

10. This Shih Tzu ready for an Easter feed

11. And Conway, whose face speaks volumes

Happy Easter one and all!

Press Association

