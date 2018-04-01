Just 11 adorable doggos getting into the Easter spirit
Because dressing up your pooch is what this time of year is all about, right?
Just like Christmas before it, for dog owners Easter is yet another opportunity to decorate your loved ones.
From dogs in bunny ears to pups surrounded by chocolates eggs, here’s 11 doggos who have got into the Easter Sunday spirit.
1. Cherie the French bulldog with style
I hope everyone has an Egg-Cellant Easter! 😎🤙🏻🐰🐣🌸 pic.twitter.com/e1x8KTyp7v— Cherie the Surf Dog (@SurfDogCherie) April 1, 2018
2. Lil Cali, who’s celebrating two days
Happi Easter Fool's Day peeps!— Lil Cali (@LilCaliGurl) April 1, 2018
(& have a blessed Easter Sunday #rememberthemeaning 🙏🏻) 💚💕💜
.
.
.#easter #easterfoolsday #caligurl #pekingese #easterbunny #bunnyears #bunnydog #easterdog #aprilfools pic.twitter.com/WsYDjpq9g2
3. Pebbles, the doggo with a photoshoot
Pebbles’ owner, Twitter user @Forsaken_lovee, didn’t think one picture was enough – and rightly so.
4. Cordelia, who looks super excited by the Easter dress up
Cordelia is excited about Easter, really @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/BG8GOBxmZZ— Cheryl Bolen (@cherylbolen) March 31, 2018
5, 6 and 7. These three musketeers, who look hungry for Easter treats
happy easter from my dogs pic.twitter.com/cCbrichxsP— huge jacked man (@zimmboni) April 1, 2018
8. This cutie, who’s not sure about their bunny ears
HAPPY EASTER!— Patricia AZ Phillips (@Exit178) April 1, 2018
Our Easter bunny sat patiently waiting for a treat and to get those ears off his head. 😂 #UnconditionalLove #patience #dogs pic.twitter.com/gG4EoMy2PW
9. This floppy-eared marvel
happy easter from the best bunny(doggo) around 💖 pic.twitter.com/Og913mbDsW— robin (@robinterschak) April 1, 2018
10. This Shih Tzu ready for an Easter feed
Happy Easter! #cute #shihtsu #shihtzu #doggo #cutedog pic.twitter.com/DXLrQETOPn— Cute Shih Tzu Pics! (@ShihTsusRCute) April 1, 2018
11. And Conway, whose face speaks volumes
"Oh the humanity" - Conway The Dog#GoodFriday #Easter #EasterWeekend #DogsOfTwitter #DogCelebration#ConwayTheDog pic.twitter.com/AhnV43Aa3P— Conway The Dog 🐶 (@ConwayTheDog) March 30, 2018
Happy Easter one and all!
Press Association