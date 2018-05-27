Jurgen Klopp goes viral with sweary 6am sing-song in Ukraine

Footage has gone viral of the Reds manager singing with fans at 6am in Boryspil airport, just east of Kiev where the final was staged, before the team’s flight back to Liverpool.

With his arms around Liverpool assistant Peter Krawietz, and two fans, the 50-year-old German sings: “We saw the European Cup, Madrid had all the f***ing luck, we swear we’ll keep on being cool, we’ll bring it back to Liverpool!”

The footage follows Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final, where their star player Mohamed Salah came off injured in the first half and two goalkeeping errors helped the Spanish giants to victory.